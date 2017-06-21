Prodigy’s mark on hip-hop will never be forgotten. In the wake of the terrible news of his passing yesterday, some of the true giants of the game from Nas, Drake, 50 Cent, and his Mobb Deep partner Havoc have all publicly paid respect to one of the greatest artists to ever pic up a microphone.

One of Prodigy’s biggest fans is Chicago rapper Lupe Fiasco. After hearing that one of New York’s finest had left us, Lupe began writing a eulogy for the man, which he posted up to his IG along with a photo of perhaps Mobb Deep’s greatest artistic achievement The Infamous. The whole thing is styled as a rhyme, which is, I’m sure, exactly how Prodigy would want his eulogy to come across as.

You can read Lupe’s entire tribute below.