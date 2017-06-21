Eulogy For P If a tech nine had a voice it would sound like P, Gemstar said nah Dunn he would sound like me, apply pressure, found The Infamous disc like treasure, lyrics like water to a thirsty man in the desert, 41st side general, more pivotal than that traditional rap style ya listen to, never shook read streets like books, copycats get sent straight to the island trying to repeat my jooks, Queensbridge makes legends word to Automatic weapons, bullet proof MPV's and big heavy smith & wessons, I'm just trying to keep my mind on the money and cash, politic with young criminals from off the ave, puffin reefa, New York summers hotter than a fever, don't wait for a bullet in the dark to make you a believer, If New York had a voice it would sound like P, the undisputed Mobb muzik HNIC! rapstar lyrical czar with legendary shine, far from the over marketed unofficial bars and unnecessary rhymes, that you used to, thunny Im more potent, the return of the real hip hop that you been hopin', the biggest chains that you ever came in contact, try to sneak and peep the hand to hand combat, if the projects had a voice they would sound like P, to the R-O-D-I-G-Y M-O-B-B, Im a pray for ya soul and gifts you gave, for ya fam, ya brother Hav, Noyd, Bars & Hooks and all the paths you paved, Rest In Peace thun I hope to see you up top, watch over NYC I'll be on the look out for any Gems you drop, word…and i hope that your alright rest assured that I'll do my best to keep it pure and make sure it ain't no more wars outside…indeed 🙏🏾😢 RIP
Prodigy’s mark on hip-hop will never be forgotten. In the wake of the terrible news of his passing yesterday, some of the true giants of the game from Nas, Drake, 50 Cent, and his Mobb Deep partner Havoc have all publicly paid respect to one of the greatest artists to ever pic up a microphone.
One of Prodigy’s biggest fans is Chicago rapper Lupe Fiasco. After hearing that one of New York’s finest had left us, Lupe began writing a eulogy for the man, which he posted up to his IG along with a photo of perhaps Mobb Deep’s greatest artistic achievement The Infamous. The whole thing is styled as a rhyme, which is, I’m sure, exactly how Prodigy would want his eulogy to come across as.
You can read Lupe’s entire tribute below.
If a tech nine had a voice it would sound like P, Gemstar said nah Dunn he would sound like me. Apply pressure, found The Infamous disc like treasure, lyrics like water to a thirsty man in the desert. 41st side general, more pivotal than that traditional rap style ya listen to, never shook read streets like books, copycats get sent straight to the island trying to repeat my jooks.
Queensbridge makes legends word to Automatic weapons, bullet proof MPV’s and big heavy smith & wessons. I’m just trying to keep my mind on the money and cash, politic with young criminals from off the ave, puffin reefa, New York summers hotter than a fever, don’t wait for a bullet in the dark to make you a believer. If New York had a voice it would sound like P, the undisputed Mobb muzik HNIC!
Rap star lyrical czar with legendary shine, far from the over marketed unofficial bars and unnecessary rhymes, that you used to, thunny. I’m more potent, the return of the real hip hop that you been hopin’, the biggest chains that you ever came in contact, try to sneak and peep the hand to hand combat, if the projects had a voice they would sound like P, to the R-O-D-I-G-Y M-O-B-B.
I’m a pray for ya soul and gifts you gave, for ya fam, ya brother Hav, Noyd, Bars & Hooks and all the paths you paved. Rest In Peace thun I hope to see you up top, watch over NYC I’ll be on the look out for any Gems you drop. Word…and i hope that your alright rest assured that I’ll do my best to keep it pure and make sure it ain’t no more wars outside…indeed
Join The Discussion: Log In With