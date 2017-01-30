Rappers Speaking Out For Black Lives Matter

‘Uber Everywhere’ MC Madeintyo Switches His Allegiance To Lyft Following #DeleteUber Movement

john-gotty
Managing Hip-Hop Editor
01.30.17

There will be no more “Uber Everywhere” for rapper Madeintyo after he ditched the ridesharing app in exchange for Lyft during these past weekend’s protests. The Atlanta MC joined many others on social media who took part in the the #DeleteUber campaign after the company decided to suspend surge pricing at New York’s JFK airport, essentially undercutting the taxi strike and protests there against Trump’s “Muslim ban.”

“Usta Uber a lot , not no moeeee,” Madeintyo wrote on Twitter, referencing his hit song that helped establish him as one of rap’s most buzzed about artists in 2016 and scored him a platinum plaque. Now, it appears he’ll be supporting Uber’s competitor after he wrote, “2017: @lyft everywhere.”

Lyft, of course, seized the opportunity by using Uber’s slip-up as a chance to gain good favor with people and make a statement of their own. The company pledged to donate $1 million to the ACLU over the next four years in the fight against Trump’s controversial executive order. “We stand firmly against these actions,” the company said in a statement, “and will not be silent on issues that threaten the values of our community.”

Madeintyo’s move may seem small in the big scheme of things but it at least shows he’s not putting plaques or dollar signs above his values.

MADEINTYOmuslim banuber
