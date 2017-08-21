Many people were wondering what Meek Mill, James Harden and Chris Paul were talking about at Harden’s charity basketball game recently. I’m going to take a guess that they were asking Meek what was going on with his jumper. Footage recently came out via the BallIsLife Facebook channel of the MMG star putting up shots that proved his expertise at rap doesn’t quite extend to the hardwood. All jokes aside, after Meek Mill’s recent arrest for riding his dirtbike through NYC, he’s probably just glad to be free in the first place.

Meek mill: i aint taking no more Ls Chris paul & Harden: mannnn shutchoo! pic.twitter.com/2EwMNOSwbi — S H A W N (@_FlexinSince96) August 20, 2017

The video shows him shot-putting three shots from beyond the college three point line that seemed to have decent arc, but landed pretty far from the basket. And this isn’t the only footage of Meek Mill shooting online. He fared only slightly better in a $120,000 (!!!) shot contest with Rick Ross, DJ Khaled, and French Montana in 2013, going 1 for 8 from the top of the key while at least hitting the rim on his visible misses. It’s safe to say after watching Meek’s shooting –- and boxing — form, that when certain rhymers drop lines alluding to them being in the streets too much to pursue athletics as a youth, you should believe them.

Yesterday’s airballs bring to mind Drake’s own gaffes at the University of Kentucky, in which he airballed a shot while shooting warmups with the 2014 basketball squad. Maybe the two can finally squash their beef by talking over their differences during a six-hour game of horse.