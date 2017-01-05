Is Meek Mill Finished Now That Nicki Minaj Has Dumped Him?

Getty Image

Meek Mill is having a rough start to the new year. Nicki Minaj just confirmed that she’s a single woman after dating Meek for a little over two years. According to the rumors, Meek may have been unfaithful to her by reportedly gifting his Philadelphia side chick with money to start up a business. Again, those are the rumors so who’s know what really went down between Omeeka, but what we do know is that Meek often credited Nicki with being the one reason why he’s been immune to losses.

At the height of his highly publicized battle with Drake, Meek found himself accumulating loss after loss at an unprecedented rate and speed. The rapper was mocked by everyone from his fellow rap peers to politicians to corporations and everyone in between. Still, the Philly Dreamchaser remained strong in the face of public scrutiny and carried the mindset of a winner, refusing to believe he suffered any Ls. Especially since he had Nicki Minaj by his side.

“I remember last year, everybody going against me because of a diss rap. You think telling me I’m going on my girlfriend’s tour is gon’ stop me? Was that a joke?,” Meek rhetorically asked in a My Mixtapez interview last year. “Where I come from…you end up having to take care a lot of girls who ain’t got nothing. I thought it was live to have a girl that get more money than me, to do a bigger tour than me. I thought that was actually dope.”

For Meek, his relationship with Nicki was like a dream. “I [get] to wake up in my bed and just look at Nicki like, ‘Man, this shit has gotta be a dream cause we used to dream all this shit, and it’s just going on right now,'” he said during one interview.

Now, the biggest question is if Meek Mill is finished now that he’s lost his saving grace? There’s no question Meek benefited both financially and popularity-wise from dating Nicki Minaj, one of the biggest names in music. Nicki Minaj fans automatically became Meek Mill fans when Nicki started claiming Meek. It was something Meek took full advantage of when he was beefing with Joe Budden, tweeting, “Get em Barbz!” when Budden said Meek has gotten soft because of Nicki.

Moving forward as a newly single man, Meek can focus solely on putting out great music. But will anyone care now that the hottest chick in the rap game is no longer wearing his DC chain? In fact, who’s next? Beyonce is already taken and Rihanna is, well, Rihanna. So is he finished? Music fans are already chiming in.