It was never a question of will she but one of when will she. The moment Nicki Minaj confirmed rumors that she and Meek Mill were over, fans were wondering just how long before the queen of rap would go running back to her “brother” Drake. 27 days, by the way. Anyway, now that The Big 3 (Lil Wayne, Drake, and Nicki Minaj) have been reunited again, concerned fans are sending prayers to Meek Mill as he goes through this very trying and difficult time, while haters hand the Philly rapper his second L of the year. The breakup was the first apparently.

“Can’t believe Meek let the whole “I don’t wanna hear about this ever again, not even when she tell him that they better as friends” a fan tweeted in response to Nicki and Drake’s timely reunion. Another fan says the pictures has him completely shook, writing, “I’m rattled and Nicki not even my ex. Pray for Meek today, he somewhere in Philly smashing up his Rolls Royce.” One observer noted this latest move makes Meek an even bigger laughing stock. “Drake really didn’t even kill off Meek… he just made the entire internet laugh at this n*gga’s every move lmao he’s been a meme for two years.”