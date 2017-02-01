Nicki Minaj: The Queen of Shock Value

Poor Meek Mill: Fans Send Prayers Following Nicki Minaj And Drake’s Reunion

#Drake #Nicki Minaj
02.01.17 54 mins ago

It was never a question of will she but one of when will she. The moment Nicki Minaj confirmed rumors that she and Meek Mill were over, fans were wondering just how long before the queen of rap would go running back to her “brother” Drake. 27 days, by the way. Anyway, now that The Big 3 (Lil Wayne, Drake, and Nicki Minaj) have been reunited again, concerned fans are sending prayers to Meek Mill as he goes through this very trying and difficult time, while haters hand the Philly rapper his second L of the year. The breakup was the first apparently.

“Can’t believe Meek let the whole “I don’t wanna hear about this ever again, not even when she tell him that they better as friends” a fan tweeted in response to Nicki and Drake’s timely reunion. Another fan says the pictures has him completely shook, writing, “I’m rattled and Nicki not even my ex. Pray for Meek today, he somewhere in Philly smashing up his Rolls Royce.” One observer noted this latest move makes Meek an even bigger laughing stock. “Drake really didn’t even kill off Meek… he just made the entire internet laugh at this n*gga’s every move lmao he’s been a meme for two years.”

TOPICS#Drake#Nicki Minaj
TAGSDrakemeek millNicki Minaj

Around The Web

How Frank Barsalona Created The Modern Rock Concert And Got Himself Into The Hall Of Fame

How Frank Barsalona Created The Modern Rock Concert And Got Himself Into The Hall Of Fame

01.30.17 2 days ago
How Toronto’s Boosie Fade Transformed From A Rap DJ Night Into A Digital Movement

How Toronto’s Boosie Fade Transformed From A Rap DJ Night Into A Digital Movement

01.12.17 3 weeks ago
From Ray Charles To Jimi Hendrix: How Seattle Helped Create R&B And Rock And Roll

From Ray Charles To Jimi Hendrix: How Seattle Helped Create R&B And Rock And Roll

01.05.17 4 weeks ago 6 Comments
Infiltrating The Bills Mafia To Find Out Why Fans Keep Supporting The NFL’s Most Hopeless Team

Infiltrating The Bills Mafia To Find Out Why Fans Keep Supporting The NFL’s Most Hopeless Team

01.04.17 4 weeks ago 5 Comments
‘Stop Crying And Fight Your Father’: ‘Seinfeld’ Writers Tell How Festivus Came To Be

‘Stop Crying And Fight Your Father’: ‘Seinfeld’ Writers Tell How Festivus Came To Be

and 12.23.16 1 month ago 12 Comments
The Lasting Impact Of Adidas Tearaway Pants On Hip-Hop And A Hoops Generation

The Lasting Impact Of Adidas Tearaway Pants On Hip-Hop And A Hoops Generation

12.08.16 2 months ago 2 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP