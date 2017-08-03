Miguel’s Impromptu Acapella Cover Of SZA’s Foxy Jam ‘The Weekend’ Is Chill-Inducing

08.03.17 34 mins ago

Los Angeles-born R&B singer Miguel posted a sultry, acapella cover of SZA’s slow-burning hit anthem, “The Weekend,” to Instagram on a recent trip to the Lora Schlesinger Gallery.

MIguel’s kept relatively quiet this year, aside from dropping a smooth banger with legendary hip-hop producer DJ Premier, “2 Lovin U,” in May. The beat to the singer’s breakout hit “All I Want Is You” served as the backdrop to a fire Joey Badass freestyle, but otherwise, there haven’t been too many new releases from the Wildheart singer, as he works on new music in LA.

Miguel’s been active on Instagram though, singing highly requested covers of hit songs, and providing his thoughts and motivations using the Instagram stories feature. Of his latest cover, he said:

F*ck w me. Last weeks most requested song off @sza new album #CTRL, “weekend.” Foxy-ass song, definitely a favorite of mine on the album. What Isley Brothers song should I cover next week? Shout to the bro @delfin, first show sold the f*ck out. love his works. You can see them for a few more weeks for free, I tagged the location

Check out the video above. LA residents can check out artist Delfin Finley’s solo exhibition through August 26th. You never know who might pop up.

TAGSCTRLmiguelSZAThe Weekend

