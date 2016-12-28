Getty Image

Mike Will Made-It had one hell of a 2016, producing some of the biggest songs on radio to other tracks that kept club crowds lit with their cups and hands in the air. To cap off his run, the producer decided to resurrect his Instrumental Tuesdays series in a special way by bundling up 40 of his biggest and best beats for everyone to enjoy.

Present are well worn numbers like Beyonce’s “Formation,” Rae Sremmurd’s runaway hit “Black Beatles,” which scored a no. 1 on the charts, and Tinashe’s “Energy” beat that’s damn near begging for a rapper to take it for a spin with a hot 16. The number of Gucci Mane songs present – “Pop Music,” “Pussy Print,” and “No Sleep” – serve as a reminder of how instrumental Mike was in helping to rebuild the career of the artist who actually helped jumpstart his career. Along with Rae Sremmurd, other loyal members of the Ear Drummers family are included as Ducko McFli, Eearz, Marz, 30roc, and Resource all make appearances either featured artists or co-producers.

Toss in additional selections from the likes of Young Thug, Jeezy, Future and others and there’s a diverse set of sounds and tempos going on with these 35 tracks, enough to remind people how much of hold Mike Will had on 2016 without ever saying a single word.

Stream Instrumental Tuesdays 2016 below.