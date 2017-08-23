Mr. Muthaf*ckin’ eXquire And Meyhem Lauren Respect Their Elders In The Jazzy ‘Bebop And Rocksteady’ Video

08.23.17

Two of the most creatively named rappers in hip-hop have teamed up, and the result is the appropriately titled “Bebop And Rocksteady.” That isn’t to say that Mr. Muthaf*ckin’ eXquire and Meyhem Lauren are knuckleheads in the sense of the mutant rhino and warthog from Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, but that they share the same brawling, barrel-chested chemistry that made that duo an integral part of the Ninja Turtle mythos.

It’s been a while since we last heard from Mr. eXquire, as the last year he’s been laying low musically, while dropping dope style collaborations with boutique label Daylight Curfew, but he’s ready for the limelight again. His new EP, Brainiac is available now and continues to showcase his cerebrally oddball sense of humor throughout.

Meanwhile, Meyhem Lauren is probably best known for his many, many collaborations with fellow New York wordsmith Action Bronson, which include “Garlic & Oil” and “Mr. 2 Face,” but his solo mixtape Piatto D’oro proved that he’s more than capable of carrying a project himself.

Meyhem Lauren and Mr. Muthaf*ckin’ eXquire have just as much chemistry, though, which “Bebop And Rocksteady” perfectly demonstrates as they flex over a jazz-laced CONSTROBUZ production. The video, which you can watch above features more of their trademark, off-kilter fashion sense, along with some amusing imagery of the pair hanging out with senior citizens in a Little Havana park.

