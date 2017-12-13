Nas Took A Subtle Jab At Lonzo Ball After He Wore A ‘Ballmatic’ Hoodie To The Knicks Game — And Lost

12.13.17 12 mins ago

Great Win Knicks!

A post shared by Nasir Jones (@nas) on

Nas vs. Lonzo Ball has been the oddest “feud” of 2017. It started from an idle tweet about what can be defined as “real hip-hop.” The Lakers player and part-time rapper also said “nobody” listened to Nas anymore, which spurred Nas’ manager Anthony Saleh to call Lonzo an “oatmeal face n—-” and inform him that Nas has never heard of him.

In turn, Lonzo posted a picture wearing a shirt with his face on Nas’ iconic Illmatic cover, which agitated every Nas stan in the world. Since the NBA season’s started, Lonzo’s play has received mixed reviews, which would make one think he’d refrain from courting unnecessary drama. But given his father Lavar’s issues with President Trump and seemingly everyone else, drama is the Big Baller Status quo.

Lonzo stepped off the bus last night wearing a “Ballmatic” hoodie – which showed his face on the album cover. He had a good game, filling the stat sheet with 17 as his father sat courtside — but the Lakers lost 113-109. Given how aggressive Ball was last night as a scorer, the Lakers may want the infamously tentative Ball to upset more veteran rappers. Nas has been quiet about the issue for the most part, but he did take the time to congratulate the Knicks on the win, no doubt a subtle shot at Lonzo.

Time will tell if Ball catches any lyrical jabs on Nas’ album — which apparently isn’t as “done” as he intimated on Khaled’s album before last.

Around The Web

TAGSLakersLonzo BallNas

Best Of 2017

Late Night Comedy’s Best Moments Of 2017

Late Night Comedy’s Best Moments Of 2017

12.13.17 57 mins ago
What We Talk About When We Don’t Talk About ‘Young Sheldon’

What We Talk About When We Don’t Talk About ‘Young Sheldon’

12.13.17 1 hour ago
What Is Your Favorite TV Performance Of 2017?

What Is Your Favorite TV Performance Of 2017?

, and 12.13.17 2 hours ago 2 Comments
The Most Overrated Albums Of 2017

The Most Overrated Albums Of 2017

12.13.17 2 hours ago 2 Comments
The Worst Songs Of 2017

The Worst Songs Of 2017

12.12.17 24 hours ago 5 Comments
Mustaches, Invisible Snakes, And Robots: Some Extremely Specific TV Awards For 2017

Mustaches, Invisible Snakes, And Robots: Some Extremely Specific TV Awards For 2017

12.12.17 1 day ago 4 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP