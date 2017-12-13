Great Win Knicks! A post shared by Nasir Jones (@nas) on Dec 12, 2017 at 6:43pm PST

Nas vs. Lonzo Ball has been the oddest “feud” of 2017. It started from an idle tweet about what can be defined as “real hip-hop.” The Lakers player and part-time rapper also said “nobody” listened to Nas anymore, which spurred Nas’ manager Anthony Saleh to call Lonzo an “oatmeal face n—-” and inform him that Nas has never heard of him.

In turn, Lonzo posted a picture wearing a shirt with his face on Nas’ iconic Illmatic cover, which agitated every Nas stan in the world. Since the NBA season’s started, Lonzo’s play has received mixed reviews, which would make one think he’d refrain from courting unnecessary drama. But given his father Lavar’s issues with President Trump and seemingly everyone else, drama is the Big Baller Status quo.

Lonzo wearing a hoodie with his face over @Nas’s classic album ‘It Was Written’ as he heads into MSG. I am here for this. pic.twitter.com/LWGh3VdIhW — Ry (@JustRyCole) December 12, 2017

Lonzo stepped off the bus last night wearing a “Ballmatic” hoodie – which showed his face on the album cover. He had a good game, filling the stat sheet with 17 as his father sat courtside — but the Lakers lost 113-109. Given how aggressive Ball was last night as a scorer, the Lakers may want the infamously tentative Ball to upset more veteran rappers. Nas has been quiet about the issue for the most part, but he did take the time to congratulate the Knicks on the win, no doubt a subtle shot at Lonzo.

Time will tell if Ball catches any lyrical jabs on Nas’ album — which apparently isn’t as “done” as he intimated on Khaled’s album before last.