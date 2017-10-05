The Need For Speed Payback Soundtrack Includes Rae Sremmurd, Run The Jewels, And Nas

#Vince Staples #Run the Jewels
10.05.17 1 hour ago

Electronic Arts

Rae Sremmurd, Run The Jewels, and Nas are among the hip-hop megastars who make appearances on the soundtrack of Need For Speed: Payback, the latest edition of Electronic Arts’ popular racing series dropping on November 10.

Perplexing Pegasus,” “Panther Like A Panther,” and “Systematic,” Nas’ collaboration with DJ Shadow from the latter’s The Mountain Has Fallen EP from earlier this year, all appear on the compilation, which was made available as a playlist on Spotify today.

Other rap stars getting in on the high-octane, adrenaline-fueled action include Vince Staples alongside the Gorillaz with “Ascension” from Humanz, ASAP Ferg and Meek Mill with “Trap And A Dream” from the former’s Still Striving, Jaden Smith with “Watch Me,” and Action Bronson with “The Choreographer” from Blue Chips 7000.

In a statement released in support of the game’s soundtrack, ASAP Ferg said, “I grew up on Need for Speed and it’s an honor to now have my music be a part of it. Growing up in Harlem, we always dreamed of driving fast rare race cars.”

Additionally, the selection includes a few UK Grime contributions from the likes of Kano, Stormzy, Wiley, Giggs, and Skepta.

Check out the Spotify playlist for Need For Speed: Payback below.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Vince Staples#Run the Jewels
TAGSGORILLAZhasneed for speed: paybackRae SremmurdRUN THE JEWELSStormzyVince Staples

The RX

Spirit Adrift Tapped Into ’80s Nostalgia To Make One Of 2017’s Most Exceptional Metal Records

Spirit Adrift Tapped Into ’80s Nostalgia To Make One Of 2017’s Most Exceptional Metal Records

10.05.17 10 hours ago
Alex Lahey’s Funny-Sad Pop-Punk Album ‘I Love You Like A Brother’ Is One Of 2017’s Best Debuts

Alex Lahey’s Funny-Sad Pop-Punk Album ‘I Love You Like A Brother’ Is One Of 2017’s Best Debuts

10.05.17 11 hours ago
The Gentle Agony Of SZA Losing ‘CTRL’

The Gentle Agony Of SZA Losing ‘CTRL’

09.26.17 1 week ago
An Inside Look At Courtney Barnett And Kurt Vile’s Charming Joint Album, ‘Lotta Sea Lice’

An Inside Look At Courtney Barnett And Kurt Vile’s Charming Joint Album, ‘Lotta Sea Lice’

09.26.17 1 week ago
Travis Meadows’ ‘First Cigarette’ Is The Height Of Country Myth-Making

Travis Meadows’ ‘First Cigarette’ Is The Height Of Country Myth-Making

09.25.17 1 week ago
Growing Up And Growing Older With Fleet Foxes

Growing Up And Growing Older With Fleet Foxes

09.25.17 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP