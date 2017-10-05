Electronic Arts

Rae Sremmurd, Run The Jewels, and Nas are among the hip-hop megastars who make appearances on the soundtrack of Need For Speed: Payback, the latest edition of Electronic Arts’ popular racing series dropping on November 10.

“Perplexing Pegasus,” “Panther Like A Panther,” and “Systematic,” Nas’ collaboration with DJ Shadow from the latter’s The Mountain Has Fallen EP from earlier this year, all appear on the compilation, which was made available as a playlist on Spotify today.

Other rap stars getting in on the high-octane, adrenaline-fueled action include Vince Staples alongside the Gorillaz with “Ascension” from Humanz, ASAP Ferg and Meek Mill with “Trap And A Dream” from the former’s Still Striving, Jaden Smith with “Watch Me,” and Action Bronson with “The Choreographer” from Blue Chips 7000.

In a statement released in support of the game’s soundtrack, ASAP Ferg said, “I grew up on Need for Speed and it’s an honor to now have my music be a part of it. Growing up in Harlem, we always dreamed of driving fast rare race cars.”

Additionally, the selection includes a few UK Grime contributions from the likes of Kano, Stormzy, Wiley, Giggs, and Skepta.

Check out the Spotify playlist for Need For Speed: Payback below.