Although the woman who accused Nelly of rape wants to drop the case, it looks like the police won’t be following through on her request. According to TMZ, Auburn, Washington police will continue the investigation of the alleged rape and are still gathering evidence to present the case to the prosecutor’s office. Per TMZ’s sources, the police pursuing the case want to present the case to prosecutors within the next week.

The alleged victim called “911” early on Saturday, October 7, alleging that the St. Louis rapper had lured her onto his tour bus and raped her. Nelly’s lawyer later issued a statement, saying, “Nelly is the victim of a completely fabricated allegation,” and that “Nelly is prepared to pursue all legal avenues to redress any damage caused by this clearly false allegation.” The stern nature of the statement was perceived as a threat by the alleged victim’s lawyer, who called the statement an example of criminal intimidation.

Eventually, the accuser deemed the mounting public pressure too much to handle and withdrew from the case, stating that she would not testify against Nelly because she felt that no one would believe her and that the public is already biased due to the rapper’s star status.

However, that wasn’t enough to prevent Auburn authorities from pursuing the case despite her noncooperation. The prosecutor will have to determine whether or not they’ve presented sufficient evidence to move forward with a trial. Nelly is currently on tour with Florida Georgia Line.