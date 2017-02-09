Nicki Minaj’s Latest X-Rated Verse Is Already One Of Her Favorites

Getty Image

Nicki Minaj was like most women going through a rough break-up when she deaded things with Meek Mill. Soon after telling the world she was a single woman, the rapper said she was “focusing on my work” and that she couldn’t wait to share it her fans. Well, the wait is over.

It’s not an album (that’s coming later), but Nicki does have new music out by way of the Fifty Shades Darker soundtrack. The rap diva linked up with Nick Jonas for “Bom Bidi Bom,” a pop jam in which Nicki raps about being a skillful dick sucker and wanting to be sexed in Turks and Caicos. Coincidentally, Nik celebrated her 34th birthday in Turks and Caicos with Meek last December. Life imitating art or art imitating life?

The mildly explicit verse sounds like any other Nicki rap with lyrics like, “Assume the position when you see a bad one/the D so good he just got an and one/I’m about to blow and I ain’t talking Samsung/I’m about to show em what I do with that tongue.” Pretty standard stuff, but the rapper still proclaims it one of her favorites, tweeting in January, “one of my fave verses of my career.”

Judge for yourself below.