Nicki Minaj Edited Her ‘No Frauds’ Video Because Of The Deadly Attack On Westminster Bridge

#Nicki Minaj
03.27.17 1 hour ago

The U.K. was rocked last week when a 52-year old British citizen Khalid Masood drove his car into a mass of civilians walking down the Westminster Bridge, killing three and injuring 50 people. Just a day earlier, Nicki Minaj had been at the exact same location filming scenes for a video to accompany her Remy Ma diss song “No Frauds” that features both Drake and Lil Wayne. According to the Sun, given what’s happened, Nicki has decided to cut the footage from the video as it would be, “in poor taste,” to leave it in.

“When everybody involved in the project heard the news they were devastated and thought it would be in bad taste to feature it,” a source told the U.K. publication. Shortly after the news broke about the attack, which also left a police officer stabbed to death in New Palace Yard, Minaj took to Twitter to offer her condolences and sympathies to the people of London and the families of those affected by the attack.

Earlier this week, Minaj teased the shoot on Westminster Bridge with an array of photos posted to her Instagram account. “Woke up sick af from the weather yesterday but this was all worth it. I come alive in London. Can’t wait for u guys to see the epic video we shot yesterday,” she noted in one of the pics.

