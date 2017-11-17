Migos’ Offset Is A Father, And He’s Caring For His Child

Getty Image

By all accounts, Offset from Migos has had an incredible year. Along with Quavo and Takeoff, the group scored their first No. 1 song with “Bad And Boujee” and their first No. 1 album with Culture and they’ve been riding that wave of success ever since. On top of that, Offset fell in love with fellow chart-topper Cardi B, and he eventually proposed to her in front of thousands. But now, his holiday season might get dragged down by a lawsuit involving a 7-year-old child and a mother seeking financial assistance.

Justine Watson, the mother of 7-year-old Jordan, has filed a lawsuit against Offset, claiming he is the father of the boy and seeking retroactive child support and $15,000 in attorney fees after Googling his net worth and estimating the rapper to be worth upwards of $9 million according to The Blast. But this is where it gets a little strange, because Offset responded, admitting to be the father of the child and noting that a court order for support is necessary and a good idea. Beyond that, Offset also asked that the child’s last name be changed to his own and even asked for joint physical custody.

So, though the child is being presented as a “Love Child,” apparently it’s his son, and Offset just wants to do his part and be there for him. Go figure.