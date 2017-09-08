Pharrell Explains The ‘Madman’ Behavior That Keeps His Skin Looking So Perfect

#Pharrell
09.08.17 46 mins ago

Getty Image

Pharrell Williams’ skin has been the subject of many a conversation in the world. How is it that a man in his mid-forties happen to still look exactly as he did when N.O.R.E’s “Superthug” video arrived in 1998? There have been theories about him potentially being a vampire, that what he told Angie Martinez about washing his face with cold water was merely a myth. But Pharrell has finally revealed the truth about his skincare regimen, and it’s quite simple.

Speaking to Dazed in support of his AW17 collaboration with Adidas Originals, the 44-year-old N.E.R.D frontman detailed the techniques he uses to keep his skin looking youthful, almost damn near eternal. “I exfoliate like a madman,” he told Dazed. “When you exfoliate and you drink a lot of water, that does good for you. To me, the key is just exfoliating, like a monster. There’s a lot of dead skin. All the time. Like a narcissistic madman.”

The routine isn’t all that different from what he told Martinez back in 2013. “Washing my face, paying attention to it,” he said. “I mean little small stuff. Naomi Campbell taught me a couple of tricks back in the day. Washing my face with cold water to keep pores closed, little small stuff. You just gotta wash your face. I use Cetaphil.”

So there you have it. It takes drinking plenty of water and exfoliating to keep your skin fresh well into your mid-forties. Take copious amounts of notes class!

Around The Web

TOPICS#Pharrell
TAGSPHARRELL

What Unites Us

It’s Time To Kill The ‘Apathetic Young Voter’ Myth Once And For All

It’s Time To Kill The ‘Apathetic Young Voter’ Myth Once And For All

09.07.17 24 hours ago 6 Comments
‘Glow’ Star Britney Young On Body Positivity And The Unifying Force Of Diverse Voices

‘Glow’ Star Britney Young On Body Positivity And The Unifying Force Of Diverse Voices

09.05.17 3 days ago 3 Comments
What It’s Like To Be A Houstonian, Watching Hurricane Harvey From Afar

What It’s Like To Be A Houstonian, Watching Hurricane Harvey From Afar

08.31.17 1 week ago 3 Comments
How A Global Art Project Connects People Through Their Insecurities

How A Global Art Project Connects People Through Their Insecurities

08.25.17 2 weeks ago 6 Comments
One Woman’s Fight To Unite Both Parties For Sexual Assault Victims

One Woman’s Fight To Unite Both Parties For Sexual Assault Victims

08.24.17 2 weeks ago
What It Was Like To Watch The Eclipse In Totality With 30,000 People

What It Was Like To Watch The Eclipse In Totality With 30,000 People

08.22.17 2 weeks ago 4 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP