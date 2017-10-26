Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

What happens when Justin Bieber invites Post Malone to go hiking in Montana? An animated Post Malone recounts the story for TBS’ new celebrity comedy series, Storyville, and Uproxx has an exclusive first look above. Based on Okayplayer honcho Questlove’s lovingly animated and completely bonkers tales of meeting with his musical idols like Prince and Patti LaBelle, Storyville looks to expand to a wider pool of potential stories to tell — shout-out to Biggie Smalls.Storyville is the result of a partnership between TBS and Mass Appeal in conjunction with Okayplayer and features musicians, actors, comedians, writers, and artists relating funny, absurd, and weird true life stories.

Believe me when I say, Posty’s yarn about drunken shenanigans in the mountains of Montana hits all three criteria and the lavishly and surreally-detailed animation only cranks up the hilarity. Talking buffalo, elaborate apocalypse bunkers, and perfectly-cooked chop steaks abound as Post narrates the cartoonish action on screen, with the colorful, strangely realistic-looking animated avatars bringing his words to life.

Even when he’s not on excursions to exotic locations, it looks like Post Malone has been living his best life. His new single with 21 Savage, “Rockstar,” hit No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100, he’s become a legitimate crossover star, and his performances are rapidly becoming legendary, with clever covers, epic stage dives, and even a hungry crowd receiving a truckload of Popeye’s delicious biscuits.

Here’s hoping Storyville manages to track down Bieber for a follow-up, but even if we never get his side of the story, if the next five episodes live up to the promise of this first one, the show will be around for some time.