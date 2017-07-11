Instagram

Just days after a mural honoring the life and legacy of Prodigy of Mobb Deep in Queens was defaced and restored, it’s now slated to be removed permanently after being vandalized a second time. The mural, which was created by Jeff Henriquez and Eli Lazare, was crafted to pay homage to Queensbridge icon who died on June 20 due to complications from sickle cell anemia.

New York radio station Hot 97 confirmed the mural’s permanent removal on Instagram. “Due to repeated vandalism of @prodigymobbdeep’s tribute, the mural is now being removed. We will remember Prodigy with or without a mural though, his legacy will live on! #RIPProdigy,” the statement said.

Revealed just before the July 4 holiday, fans of Houdini P took pride in the mural which depicted Prodigy in a classic pose displaying the MOBB DEEP tattoos displayed on his forearms. Moods soured however, when images hit social media showing that it had been defaced. An unknown culprit splashed white paint all over it. Later on that day, Henriquez and Lazare, along with a few friends, returned to the mural, located on 13th Street and 40th Avenue in Queensbridge, New York to restore it. Then, just a few days later, the mural was defaced once again after someone threw red paint on top of the mural.

You can see a photo of the mural before the defacement below. It’s terrible to lose the mural in honor of the “Shook Ones Pt. II” and “Keep It Thoro” rapper, but P’s legacy lives on regardless.