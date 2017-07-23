John Legend​ is Trying to Change Mass Incarceration

Puff Daddy made sure the 48th episode of OVO Sound Radio would be a memorable one. Taking on guest hosting duties while Drake enjoyed his fourth Houston Appreciation Weekend, Puff played a massive mix, plugged the Can’t Stop Won’t Stop documentary and of course, talked his usual brand of motivational free game. Outside of praising Jay-Z’s 4:44 album and calling it the Album of the Year, the Bad Boy founder dropped two new exclusives, “Watcha Gon’ Do?” featuring Rick Ross and The Notorious B.I.G. and “Dre Day.”

Built off the same EPMD sample flip of “You’s A Customer” that Puff used for Jodeci’s “Come And Talk To Me (Remix),” “Watcha Gon’ Do?” features new levels of braggadocio from Combs (“I went through a fur phase last winter”) and Rick Ross stacking bars on top of a cut of Steve Miller Band’s “Fly Like An Eagle.” The real winner is fans of the late Christopher Wallace. Biggie’s verse here isn’t brand new, it originally appeared on “You’ll See” where Frank White spits, “What you gonna do when poppa catch an attitude / Drop to your knees and show gratitude/ Kiss my rings it’s a Frank White thing I stay potent.”

By comparison, “Dre Day” is reminiscent of when Biggie ran roughshod over West Coast beats for his “Real N*ggas Do Real Things” freestyle. Sampling Leon Haywood’s “I Want To Do Something Freaky To You” just as Dr. Dre’s “Nuthin’ But A G Thang” did, Puff takes what he already did for “Whatcha Gon’ Do?” and slices Ross’ verse off. Thus, “Bad Boy Watcha Gon’ Do?” is a pure Bad Boy mix from Puff and the man who christened him Diddy in the first place.

Hear both tracks from OVO Sound Radio below.

