Questlove Looked Back On His Career-Ranging Conversation With Prodigy

Real Talk Editor
06.23.17

3 months ago I've had the pleasure of having #Prodigy of #MobbDeep pay a visit to #QuestloveSupreme. It was a 3 hour interview. He was promoting his new book (written w my fav l boog sparring partner @Kath3000) & solo project. I didn't know what to expect because I never knew him or his story in depth. I knew him as an Ill MC w the menacing deadpan delivery. But besides the pound 👊🏾 & "whusup?" We pretty much kept it moving. I was so floored at him revealing his entire life story. We had so much in common it's a wonder it took THIS long for us to realize it: he too was raised in a musical family lineage full of struggle and fight grasping for respect and a seat at the table. This is probably the most honest jaw dropping interview we've ever done. Thank you for sharing your gifts w us P. Follow @QLS & click the link. Go to "episodes" in Questlove Supreme & click "Prodigy".

A post shared by Questlove Gomez (@questlove) on

It really feels like Questlove knows just about every one in the music business, and remains on the good list with damn near everybody in hip-hop. That’s not true of course, but when he bumps into the legends of the game, he usually regards them with a fan’s eye, and typically wins them over with his enthusiasm for their art.

Such was the case of Mobb Deep rapper Prodigy who sat down with Questo and chopped it up for an extended chat on his regular Pandora radio show a little while back. Following the sad news of his passing, Quest took to Instagram to remember Prodigy and reminisce about their talk.

“I didn’t know what to expect because I never knew him or his story in depth. I knew him as an Ill MC w the menacing deadpan delivery. But besides the pound & “whusup?” We pretty much kept it moving,” Questlove wrote. “We had so much in common it’s a wonder it took THIS long for us to realize it: he too was raised in a musical family lineage full of struggle and fight grasping for respect and a seat at the table. This is probably the most honest jaw dropping interview we’ve ever done. Thank you for sharing your gifts w us P.”

You can listen to Questlove’s entire interview with Prodigy here.

Around The Web

TAGSProdigyquestlove

Soundtrack Of Summer 2017

David Ramirez’s Dark Country Blues Tell True Tales Of American Resilience On ‘We’re Not Going Anywhere’

David Ramirez’s Dark Country Blues Tell True Tales Of American Resilience On ‘We’re Not Going Anywhere’

06.23.17 9 hours ago
Vince Staples ‘Big Fish Theory’ Is Here And It’s Everything His Fans Were Hoping For

Vince Staples ‘Big Fish Theory’ Is Here And It’s Everything His Fans Were Hoping For

06.22.17 20 hours ago
Watch The Foo Fighters Live Debut Of A Thunderous New Track Called ‘Sunday Rain’

Watch The Foo Fighters Live Debut Of A Thunderous New Track Called ‘Sunday Rain’

06.22.17 1 day ago
The Dark And Wild Fluorescence Of Lorde’s ‘Melodrama’

The Dark And Wild Fluorescence Of Lorde’s ‘Melodrama’

06.19.17 4 days ago 3 Comments
Ratboys Feel Like A Warm Hug From An Old Friend On ‘GN’

Ratboys Feel Like A Warm Hug From An Old Friend On ‘GN’

06.19.17 4 days ago
Are Phoenix The Greatest Rock Band In America Right Now?

Are Phoenix The Greatest Rock Band In America Right Now?

06.16.17 1 week ago 16 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP