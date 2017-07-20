John Legend​ is Trying to Change Mass Incarceration

07.20.17 2 hours ago 2 Comments

Getty Image

Following recent reports that R. Kelly has apparently been keeping young women captive in an abusive “sex cult,” a petition has been circulated by concerned music fans who want to see his label take action against the tarnished Chicago R&B legend and drop him from their roster.

The Care2 petition acknowledges R. Kelly’s illegal marriage to a then-15-year-old Aaliyah in 1994 as well as his 2002 indictment “on 14 counts of child pornography,” pointing to these incidents along with the current scandal as evidence of a pattern of predatory behavior, stating that Kelly has been “habitually preying on teenage girls for the past 25 years.” The petition also calls out Dr. Luke, who is also (somehow) still signed to Sony, after his protege, singer Kesha, accused him of sexual and physical abuse and filed suit obtain her release from the label.

