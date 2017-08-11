Getty Image

When reports first surfaced that R. Kelly was operating what’s been described as a sex cult out of his homes in Georgia and Illinois, many wondered whether, if the allegations are true, if it could land the R&B singer in any kind of legal hot water. The same question must have crossed the mind of the chairman of Fulton County, Georgia, John H. Eaves, who is now calling for an official investigation into the charges.

In a recently issued statement obtained by local NBC affiliate WXIA, Eaves revealed that, “A detailed local investigation by the John Creek Police Department has provided key information that we believe is enough evidence that gives the Fulton County District Attorney’s Office all it needs to advance a criminal investigation of the well-known allegations.”

With that being said, he called for, “District Attorney Paul Howard and his investigative officers and prosecutors to fully review the report of the Johns Creek Police and follow every lead—no matter where it leads, or who it implicates, and bring those persons to swift justice.”

He closed his statement out by saying, “No one should be above the law, because of their income or their zip code. And we will not allow our young girls and young women to be preyed upon by predators or anyone who aims to brainwash and strip them of their human dignity and their right to be free.” Adding, “If we won’t protect our young girls and young women, who will?”