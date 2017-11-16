Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Last week, Remy Ma and Lil Kim debuted their long-awaited “Wake Me Up” collaboration, which many people felt was going to be a diss record about their shared enemy Nicki Minaj. Just last week, Lil Kim called Nicki a snake during a Hot 97 interview, and Remy’s “Shether” record might still sting Nicki, especially after it catapulted Remy over Nicki for BET’S Best Female Hip-Hop Artist award. Turns out “Wake Me Up” wasn’t about pulling Nicki down though – the Cardi B fans currently have the license on that, especially in the wake of “Motorsport.”

“Wake Me Up” is all about celebrating Lil Kim’s legacy. For starters, the song breathes new life into her 1996 classic “Queen Bitch” record, specifically the enchanting Roberta Flack sample. On this track though, Kim’s co-pilot isn’t the late Notorious B.I.G – who has a memorable reference track for “Queen Bitch” out there – but Remy Ma, the Bronx rhymer set to drop her 7 Winters 7 Summers album at the start of 2018. The two MCs look like they’re having fun on the video, roaming through the industrial outskirts of New York City in a clip that gives off “Otis” vibes.

At the end of the video, there is a flaming crown – which could be a veiled shot, or may be a symbolic death to the combative energy that chasing that so-called crown engenders.