Back in 2014, Rich Homie Quan and Young Thug set the internet on fire as a group — along with Birdman — under the alias Rich Gang, and released Rich Gang: Tha Tour Pt. 1, a mixtape that was widely hailed as one of the year’s best projects. There were immediate promises of a sequel, but soon after, Quan left the group and Rich Gang: Tha Tour Pt. 2 never came to fruition. Instead, the group suffered a series of leaks, including an especially massive leak of over 100 songs the following spring so even though we didn’t get Pt. 2 we kind of did. Nobody really knew what happened, and with Rich Gang officially dead everybody just went on their way, vying for solo success.

Well now, the mystery is solved as Rich Homie has come forward and pointed the finger squarely at Birdman for the leak. Quan sat down with “Everyday Struggle” and told Joe Budden, DJ Akademiks and Nadeska the story of how Birdman’s typical money dealings led to over 100 songs leaking on the net.

“This was one of them times Bird didn’t pay the studio,” Quan revealed. “The studio leaked all the music. They said Bird didn’t pay them so they leaked all the songs.” Quan went on to say he didn’t even realize the leak had occurred until his friends started hitting him up about the songs, asking when they came out. At the end of the day, Quan saw it as a learning experience, saying it taught him “Quan, go get your own studio so no music will get leaked.”

As usual, the entire 90-minute episode is in-depth, discussing a ton of Quan’s career and relationships in the industry, as well as his thoughts on Kendrick Lamar, Drake and ghostwriting. Check out the entire episode here.