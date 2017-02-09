Subscribers issue! 📕@harpersbazaarus 📸@marianovivanco 💁🏼@yusefhairnyc 💄@francescatolot 💅🏾@kimmiekyees 👗@melzy917 A photo posted by badgalriri (@badgalriri) on Feb 8, 2017 at 1:13pm PST

Rihanna has a big weekend ahead of her — she’s nominated for eight Grammys at this weekend’s award show, including the big one, Record of the Year for “Work” with Drake — but that’s not stopping her from a little weekday slayage on Instagram. RiRi is set to cover the March issue of Harper’s Bazaar, with a stunning photoshoot that she called ‘Amelia Earhart Couture’ that’s so dazzling it includes two covers.

For the cover of the 150th Anniversary special, Rihanna goes with simple, natural makeup with a red backdrop for the standard cover, then she poses on top of a small plane as it “flies” throw the air, sending her dress fluttering through the wind.