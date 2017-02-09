Drake and Rihanna: A Relationship Retrospective

Rihanna Looks Gorgeous In ‘Amelia Earhart Couture’ For This Historical ‘Bazaar’ Cover

Rihanna has a big weekend ahead of her — she’s nominated for eight Grammys at this weekend’s award show, including the big one, Record of the Year for “Work” with Drake — but that’s not stopping her from a little weekday slayage on Instagram. RiRi is set to cover the March issue of Harper’s Bazaar, with a stunning photoshoot that she called ‘Amelia Earhart Couture’ that’s so dazzling it includes two covers.

For the cover of the 150th Anniversary special, Rihanna goes with simple, natural makeup with a red backdrop for the standard cover, then she poses on top of a small plane as it “flies” throw the air, sending her dress fluttering through the wind.

