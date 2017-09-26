Electronic Duo Ritual Add 6lack To Their Chilly ‘Drown The Lovers’ Remix

09.26.17 2 hours ago

The mysterious London-based electronic group Ritual continue to release eerie, ambient-influenced R&B jams, this time adding fellow internet shadow man 6lack to the Zane Lowe-approved remix of their song “Drown The Lovers.” Lowe selected the chilly single as his World Record today, speaking with the band’s frontman Adam Gross on his Beats 1 Radio show.

6lack was just as enigmatic when he first released his album Free 6lack last year, but has since embraced the spotlight with cosigns from Syd and The Weeknd, who surprised him at his concert in LA to perform songs from Starboy, and with a polished performance of his hit single “PRBLMS” on Late Late Show With James Corden.

It’s appropriate that “Drown The Lovers” has been distinguished as World Record, as it was Zane Lowe who conducted 6lack’s first on-camera interview back in April of this year. Gross told Lowe that Ritual came across 6lack while shooting the video for the original, February-released version of “Drown The Lovers” when they found 6lack’s “Loyal” and covered it online. 6lack posted a video on Instagram of himself listening to it, and the two artists began communicating via DM to create a collaborative partnership that Gross hopes to continue on their future projects.

“Drown The Lovers” comes from Ritual’s 10-track album No Escape Out Of Time, which will be releasing Friday, September 29th and is already available in part on the band’s Soundcloud page. Check out Zane Lowe’s interview with Adam Gross below.

