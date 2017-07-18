Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Oh, Sisqo. First of all, let me say thanks for remaking the “Thong Song.” It brought back many fond memories and will undoubtedly continue the 2017 wave of remaking jams that dominated my high school years and will crush the airwaves this summer to the point of oversaturation, much like DJ Khaled’s “Maria, Maria” reboot, “Wild Thoughts.”

So, here’s the thing. We need to talk about this video.

Getting straight to the point, it’s lacking in diversity, to use the nice term. To be more blunt, it’s a song with the line “dumps like a truck, thighs like what” in it, and there seem to be only slim white girls in the video. This is obviously going to be a problem soon.

I’m trying to address this before the wolves get ahold of it, because if things reach the fever pitch they sometimes do, then there will be essays. There will be tweets. You will be dragged to high heaven and back. But I don’t want that, not at all. I just want to make some observations and provide some gentle guidance, for future reference, in case you decide to remake the remake in another fifteen years with whatever futuristic listening device beams the videos directly into our brains.