Chance The Rapper’s Saturday Night Live hosting gig was, by most accounts, a resounding success. The Chicagoan activist and multihyphenate entertainer was equal parts charismatic, relatable, and most importantly, funny throughout a night of sketches that saw him skewer Batman’s heavy-handed, borderline racist campaign of terror against Gotham city’s “criminal” underclass, lampoon hockey’s overwhelming whiteness due to Black peoples’ general disinterest, and beg for the return of America’s ex-POTUS, Barack Obama, in a goofy homage to over-the-top, ’90s R&B breakup videos.

Even his opening monologue was great, with Chance staking a claim on the most overlooked holiday in a bid to fund his philanthropic endeavors with a Turkey Day anthem for the ages.

It wasn’t the first time a fish-out-water rapper acquitted himself better than expected. Despite Drake’s prior acting experience, his comedic chops were largely unknown when he accepted a SNL host slot in spring of last year, but his signature wittiness and affable willingness to poke fun at his corniest moments were more than enough to carry the day.

Of course, he made a lot of jokes at the expense of his native Canada as well, but he stayed firmly in the “B. Rabbit from 8 Mile” lane of turning the internet’s meanness about him into audience-pleasing gold.

Drake and Chance’s success makes me wonder: What other rappers should SNL take a look at for a hosting offer? Which rappers out there are just goofy enough, just corny enough, just relatable enough, and have thick enough skin to handle a night of lampooning themselves and pop culture? In short, which rappers are funny enough to host SNL? Only seven rappers have ever even attempted it, so there’s plenty of potential candidates. Let’s see if we can pick the best and most likely rapper who should be given the opportunity

For the sake of keeping this list way down, we’ll keep our pool to rappers who’ve released or plan to release albums in 2017, which removes my dark horse pick, DRAM, as well as the most interesting pick in Kanye West, which is a shame. Also, Nicki Minaj popped up in so many sketches the night she performed, she basically already hosted anyway. With that out of the way, let’s throw some names out there and have some fun.

Nominees: Big Sean, Jaden Smith, ASAP Rocky, Kendrick Lamar, Tyler The Creator, Amine, Joey Badass, Cardi B, Migos, Vince Staples, 2 Chainz, Logic, Gucci Mane, Jay-Z, 21 Savage, Lil Yachty, and Wale.