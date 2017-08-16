



Many Americans have been both shocked and angered by the events that took place in Charlottesville, Virginia several days back when violent, white supremacists took to the streets, and clashed with protestors who rallied against them. One woman, 32-year old Heather Heyer was killed when she was struck by a car hurtling toward a group of marchers. The President’s response, has only caused much of that resentment to fester.

In the wake of those events, A Seat At The Table singer Solange took to social media to express both her outrage and support for those rallying against the alt-right activists who have stirred up all of this angst, before going dark altogether. In a since-deleted tweet, she expressed her support for the young protestor in Durham, North Carolina, who was arrested after pulling down a statue of a Confederate soldier.

Solange Knowles last tweet on twitter as of today pic.twitter.com/JJQznDGJ6j — H.I.M. 💋 (@gayysian) August 16, 2017



Shortly after removing her Twitter account, the singer posted a lengthy note to Instagram explaining her thoughts in exact detail.

“Been trying to study myself. Been trying to practice self preservation during this time and not give racist ugly ass f*ck bois who reek of citronella my energy so that I can preserve my spirit to perform this album. F*ck white supremacist. F*ck nazis. F*ck your stale ass, bland ass monuments. F*ck asking folks to be graceful. My son’s first day of school has been in the midst of seeing these bulls*it images that still tell him this system was built to be against him. How mofos supposed to have a fresh start with education, seeing this sh*t? Thinking about demanding he not be required to take “American History” because its deep, dark rooted ugliness continues to live right now before our eyes.”

Solange is one of many musical artist to speak out against the events in Charlottesville, including John Legend.