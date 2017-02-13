Solange’s Grammy Acceptance Speech Would’ve Been So Empowering

Saint Heron Instagra

Solange Knowles won her very first Grammy Sunday night for the song that accurately illustrates my depression, “Cranes In The Sky.” It wasn’t just Solo’s first win, but also the first time she’s ever been nominated for a golden gramophone.

Because the Grammys give away the majority of their Rap/R&B awards before the actual ceremony, Solange wasn’t able to make her acceptance speech. Instead, the Seat at the Table artist took to the Internet to thank her fans for their support. “Thank you for the well wishes. I won tonight, but I won a long time ago because of the things you have shared with me along the journey,” Solange wrote on her social media accounts. “I am filled with gratitude for that.”

For her actual acceptance speech, Solange said if she were given the opportunity, she would’ve gotten on stage and said, “All black girls/ women ARE Grammys mufuuuckaa🌹.” Boy, that would’ve made for some controversial television-watching. Hopefully, those empowering words comfort her big sister Beyonce. Out of the nine Grammys, Bey had a chance of winning, she only won two, Best Music Video and Urban Contemporary Album. The singer lost Album of the Year, Record of the Year and Song of the Year to Adele.