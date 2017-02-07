R&B - The Only Uniquely American Genre

SZA’s Album Might Finally Be On The Way After She Drops ‘Road To CTRL’ Mini-Doc

image-uploaded-from-ios
Contributing Writer
02.07.17

Subscribe to UPROXX

There may be no stranger occurrence in music right now than a TDE promotional cycle. They range from all-inclusive barrages of material to next to nothing breadcrumb trails of the tiniest morsels of information one day leading to something. Maybe. You never really know with TDE.

With SZA, it seems to be the latter, but gradually the morsels are getting bigger and after an apparent delay, an actual album seems imminent. The latest chunk of material from TDE comes way of an interactive website for SZA’s CTRL album at szactrl.com. And the gold at the end of the rainbow is the short behind the scenes clip “WHERE THE HELL HAVE YOU BEEN: road to Ctrl.”

Shot and edited by Jason Chandler, Cody Jordan, James Rothman And Fredo Tovar the three-minute video features plenty of behind the scenes footage of SZA making the album, performing on tour, celebrating a birthday and generally enjoying life. There’s also snippets of new music and SZA enjoying the hell out of The Clipse “Mr. Me Too” like everybody else in the world.

Tyler the Creator and Kehlani make brief appearances, but the video is meant to showcase SZA and everything she has in store for our ears soon. And by the looks of it, CTRL should probably be on the way very soon.

TAGSBEHIND-THE-SCENESSZATDE (Top Dawg Entertainment)
Author Profile Picture
An anti-social contrarian who hates everything you love, but loves everything you hate. I'm probably busy watching season 3 of The Wire, Game 7 of the 2016 NBA Finals or telling my kids to brush their teeth.

Around The Web

Michael Jordan Once Pushed The Bulls To Make A Trade By Saying ‘I Need Help’

Michael Jordan Once Pushed The Bulls To Make A Trade By Saying ‘I Need Help’

02.07.17 1 hour ago 3 Comments
How Kevin Gates Went From Underground To Platinum In A Year And Changed The Game In The Process

How Kevin Gates Went From Underground To Platinum In A Year And Changed The Game In The Process

02.02.17 5 days ago 5 Comments
Look For The Star: How Starter Jackets Became The Iconic Clothing Of The Early ’90s

Look For The Star: How Starter Jackets Became The Iconic Clothing Of The Early ’90s

01.31.17 1 week ago 9 Comments
‘Dream, Try, Do Good’: The Oral History Of ‘Boy Meets World’

‘Dream, Try, Do Good’: The Oral History Of ‘Boy Meets World’

01.31.17 1 week ago 5 Comments
How Frank Barsalona Created The Modern Rock Concert And Got Himself Into The Hall Of Fame

How Frank Barsalona Created The Modern Rock Concert And Got Himself Into The Hall Of Fame

01.30.17 1 week ago
The Story Behind Gus Fring’s Stunningly Explosive Moment On ‘Breaking Bad’

The Story Behind Gus Fring’s Stunningly Explosive Moment On ‘Breaking Bad’

and 01.30.17 1 week ago 4 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP