SZA’s video for “Supermodel” is one hell of a revenge fantasy — extra emphasis on the “fantasy” part.

SZA’s CTRL, which we apparently only received by the grace of the pilfering hands of someone at Top Dawg Entertainment (my money’s on Ab-Soul), is a master class on finding strength through honesty and recklessness, and the videos — and performances — in support of the critically acclaimed project have all recognized and reflected that.

In the video for “Supermodel,” directed by Nabil, SZA faces a man’s ridicule of her looks and insecurities, watching him laughing at her from behind in the mirror, before escaping into a fantasy land of fairy children who empower her to to feel sexy, free, and give her the strength to turn the tables on her tormentor. At the end, they’ve got him tied to a flagpole while they toss firecrackers at his feet and laugh at him, giving him a taste of his own medicine (and more).

Previously, SZA found solace in the smile of a stranger in the “Drew Barrymore” video, which featured Drew Barrymore as the smiling stranger, and got revenge on Travis Scott in the most ironic, brutal way in the video of “Love Galore.” Basically, SZA is looking for revenge all summer ’17, and having a gloriously fun time doing it.