SZA Gets Revenge As A Sexy Fairy Queen In The Surreal ‘Supermodel’ Video

07.31.17 2 hours ago

SZA’s video for “Supermodel” is one hell of a revenge fantasy — extra emphasis on the “fantasy” part.

SZA’s CTRL, which we apparently only received by the grace of the pilfering hands of someone at Top Dawg Entertainment (my money’s on Ab-Soul), is a master class on finding strength through honesty and recklessness, and the videos — and performances — in support of the critically acclaimed project have all recognized and reflected that.

In the video for “Supermodel,” directed by Nabil, SZA faces a man’s ridicule of her looks and insecurities, watching him laughing at her from behind in the mirror, before escaping into a fantasy land of fairy children who empower her to to feel sexy, free, and give her the strength to turn the tables on her tormentor. At the end, they’ve got him tied to a flagpole while they toss firecrackers at his feet and laugh at him, giving him a taste of his own medicine (and more).

Previously, SZA found solace in the smile of a stranger in the “Drew Barrymore” video, which featured Drew Barrymore as the smiling stranger, and got revenge on Travis Scott in the most ironic, brutal way in the video of “Love Galore.” Basically, SZA is looking for revenge all summer ’17, and having a gloriously fun time doing it.

Around The Web

TAGSCTRLsupermodelSZA

Make The Most Of Summer '17

Eight New Beers Worth Tracking Down This August

Eight New Beers Worth Tracking Down This August

07.31.17 5 hours ago 2 Comments
The Essential Tiki Drinks You Need To Try Before The Summer Ends

The Essential Tiki Drinks You Need To Try Before The Summer Ends

07.26.17 5 days ago
Bartenders Tell Us Their Favorite Value Gins For Summer

Bartenders Tell Us Their Favorite Value Gins For Summer

07.25.17 6 days ago 5 Comments
Flying High Over Georgia On The Ultimate Southeast Road Trip

Flying High Over Georgia On The Ultimate Southeast Road Trip

07.25.17 6 days ago
Build A Road Trip Toolkit With These Five Apps

Build A Road Trip Toolkit With These Five Apps

07.24.17 7 days ago
The Scariest Rides At The Fair, Ranked By An Anxious Man

The Scariest Rides At The Fair, Ranked By An Anxious Man

07.21.17 1 week ago 6 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP