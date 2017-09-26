Getty Image

According to TMZ, two former crew members on R&B singer The Weeknd’s Starboy: Legend Of The Fall Tour are being investigated for allegedly raping a woman backstage. Police sources told TMZ today that a woman filed a report with Ohio State University officers alleging she was raped following the Sept. 19 show at the Jerome Schottenstein Center in Columbus.

The Weeknd started the tour just after the MTV Video Music Awards, which he sat out in order to rest up for the upcoming tour, and it will continue through November, then head overseas.

XO’s tour manager and Live Nation, the promoter of the tour, released a statement to TMZ as well. “Upon learning of the accusations that two members of our tour staff are facing, we immediately terminated their employment. We are working with the authorities to ensure they have access to any information or assistance they may need.”

No arrests have been made, but per TMZ’s sources, the alleged victim was punched, kicked, and bitten during the assault, and the assault may have been filmed. The Weeknd had already left the arena before the alleged rape and is not involved, and the men being investigated were temporary workers for that specific stop, not member’s of the performer’s inner circle.