Former Red Bull Sound Select artist Thurz is back after a bit of a hiatus with the premiere of his new video for “Iconic,” the first single from his new album Party In My Living Room. The album takes its title from the event series Thurz has been throwing in Los Angeles — and expanding to include Chicago earlier this month, with other cities coming soon — that literally takes over local homes and puts on concerts that fills them to the bursting point. The Chuck Anakwenze-directed video for ‘Iconic’ features scenes from Thurz’ most recent LA party in Baldwin Hills.

“Iconic” sees Thurz reflecting on what it takes to make it out of the rough neighborhoods of Inglewood, California: Hustle, grit, and a strong understanding of economics. Rather than chase trends, he says, he’d rather build his own legacy from the ground up, knowing that it will last longer that way. As he says on the hook, “F*ck a trend, n—a, we iconic.” The J. LBS production recalls old school west coast funk, right down to the extensive but subtle use of talkbox, and makes sure to put just the right amount of swing on those drums.

Party In My Living Room doesn’t have a set release just yet, but will be self-released through Thurz’ own label, Party In My Living Room, later this year, with features from Fat Ron, Ill Camille, Escrow, Wesley Pipes, and more.