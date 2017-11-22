Getty Image

It seems rap music is reaching a turning point with the shocking death of Lil Peep, as the community is being forced to confront their relationship with drug abuse and its effect on the culture. Some are admonishing the whole genre, others are stepping up to defend it and point out the hypocrisy of the outcry against the new generation. It makes for an interesting conversation, and when 21 Savage threw his opinion into the conversation it raised a few eyebrows as he fought back against the “OG Rappers” who continue to bash the new era. Now, one of those OGs from 21’s own hometown is stepping in to cosign his message, and defend the new era as well.

The self-proclaimed King Of The South T.I. took to Instagram shortly after 21 released his statement, and came to his defense, saying 21 was “speaking real truth” and send his own message to every generation.

“Lil bro speaking real truth tho,” Tip said in the post. “The fact of the matter is… There’s been good, bad, great, mediocre artists, & otherwise in EVERY generation …. Even ours (2000s) , The Founding era (80s) & the golden era of the 90s. They’re not the only generation to make “user music” either. Can anyone remember a lil album called The Chronic? Or hit Recs like ‘Sippin On Some Sizzurp.'”

T.I. continued on, even sending a message to the youth, as an elder statesman himself, asking for some understanding. “Regardless of the subject matter…This is THEY TIME,” he said. “Couldn’t nobody tell us how to run ours, or make us sound how they thought we should… Live ya life & do ya stuff young’n. Just bare with us, & try to understand …. y’all n—-z kinda different & take some getting used to. As the elders gotta understand they’re SUCCESS JUSTIFIES the CHANGE. The Numbers DONT LIE!!! Can’t hate on that.”

