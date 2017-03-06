Travis Scott Announces Nationwide Bird’s Eye View Tour

After teasing the news over the weekend, Travis Scott revealed today the dates for his next tour. Dubbed the Bird’s Eye View Tour, the run will take him all across the country over the next several months, with stops at several major music festivals like Coachella and Bonnaroo.
The pre-sale appears to be live now, and luckily, Travis has revealed the code to help you get your passes before supplies run out.
A word of caution, Scott noted on Instagram that this is only “Pt. 1” of the tour, which presumably means that more shows are coming down the pipeline. If you don’t see your city listed, maybe just wait a little while.
Below are the dates announced today.
April 14 – Indio, CA @ Coachella
April 21 – Indio, CA @ Coachella
April 27 – Wallingford, CT @ Oakdale
April 30 – New York, NY @ Terminal 5
May 2 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Stage AE
May 4 – Portsmouth, VA @ Portsmouth Pavilion
May 5 – Charlotte, NC @ Metro Credit Union
May 6 – St. Augustine, FL @ St. Augustine Amphitheater
May 7 – Miami, FL @ Rolling Loud
May 11 – Houston, TX @ Revention
May 12 – Oklahoma City, OK @ Criterion
May 13 – Rogers, AR @ Walmart Amphitheater
May 15 – Kansas City, MO @ Uptown Theater
May 17 – St. Louis, MO @ Pageant
May 19 – Grand Rapids, MI @ 20 Monroe Live
May 21 – Cleveland, OH @ Nautica
May 24 – Indianapolis, IN @ Farmers Bureau
May 25 – Cincinnati, OH @ PNC Pavilion
May 27 – Des Moines, IA @ 7 Flags
May 28 – St. Paul, MN @ Soundset
May 31 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The Complex
June 1 – Boise, ID @ Revolution Center
June 2 – Eugene, OR @ Cuthbert Amphitheater
June 8-11 – Manchester, TN @ Bonnaroo
