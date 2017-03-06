Travis Scott Announces Nationwide Bird’s Eye View Tour

Tour pt1 Travisscott.com A post shared by flame (@travisscott) on Mar 6, 2017 at 8:09am PST

After teasing the news over the weekend, Travis Scott revealed today the dates for his next tour. Dubbed the Bird’s Eye View Tour, the run will take him all across the country over the next several months, with stops at several major music festivals like Coachella and Bonnaroo.

SO READY FOR THIS TOUR TO BUST OPEN. #BIRDSEYEVIEW — TRAVIS SCOTT (@trvisXX) March 5, 2017

The pre-sale appears to be live now, and luckily, Travis has revealed the code to help you get your passes before supplies run out.

CODE :BIRDS — TRAVIS SCOTT (@trvisXX) March 6, 2017

A word of caution, Scott noted on Instagram that this is only “Pt. 1” of the tour, which presumably means that more shows are coming down the pipeline. If you don’t see your city listed, maybe just wait a little while.

Below are the dates announced today.

April 14 – Indio, CA @ Coachella

April 21 – Indio, CA @ Coachella

April 27 – Wallingford, CT @ Oakdale

April 30 – New York, NY @ Terminal 5

May 2 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Stage AE

May 4 – Portsmouth, VA @ Portsmouth Pavilion

May 5 – Charlotte, NC @ Metro Credit Union

May 6 – St. Augustine, FL @ St. Augustine Amphitheater

May 7 – Miami, FL @ Rolling Loud

May 11 – Houston, TX @ Revention

May 12 – Oklahoma City, OK @ Criterion

May 13 – Rogers, AR @ Walmart Amphitheater

May 15 – Kansas City, MO @ Uptown Theater

May 17 – St. Louis, MO @ Pageant

May 19 – Grand Rapids, MI @ 20 Monroe Live

May 21 – Cleveland, OH @ Nautica

May 24 – Indianapolis, IN @ Farmers Bureau

May 25 – Cincinnati, OH @ PNC Pavilion

May 27 – Des Moines, IA @ 7 Flags

May 28 – St. Paul, MN @ Soundset

May 31 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The Complex

June 1 – Boise, ID @ Revolution Center

June 2 – Eugene, OR @ Cuthbert Amphitheater

June 8-11 – Manchester, TN @ Bonnaroo