Watch Travis Scott’s Mind-Bending, Near-Death Experience In His ‘Birds In The Trap’ Short Film

Real Talk Editor
03.14.17

Youtube

Travis Scott is apparently in the mood to celebrate. As he noted in a post on Instagram, his most recent album Birds In The Trap Sing McKnight has been a runaway success — “close to a billion album streams and a top ten most streaming album of all-time with Apple” — hitting No. 1 on the charts in its debut week. Now, Scott is giving his fans a little more; a brand new short film titled Birds in the Trap.

Directed by Fleur Fortune, the 14-minute short film, currently streaming exclusively on Apple Music, unfolds like a lucid dream. The video opens innocently enough, with Scott playing piano in a club, before leaving with a woman and taking off in his car while the track “Sweet Sweet” plays in the background. The couple rides around, saying hi to folks; Travis buys a hot dog. Then suddenly he gets smashed into by a another car and the tone changes completely. The video goes from just a normal day to a mix between Blade Runner set during the day and and the film Inception. You don’t know if Trav is alive or dead, awake or in a dream. It’s very surreal, and incredibly captivating.

You can watch the full Birds in the Trap short film over on Apple Music.

Around The Web

TAGSBirds In The Trap Sing McKnightTravis Scott
How Richard Jefferson And Channing Frye Created The NBA’s Most Interesting Podcast

How Richard Jefferson And Channing Frye Created The NBA’s Most Interesting Podcast

03.14.17 32 mins ago
How TV And Evolving Media Technology Changed The American Presidency

How TV And Evolving Media Technology Changed The American Presidency

03.07.17 1 week ago 2 Comments
How The Spice Girls’ Legacy Of ‘Girl Power’ Paved The Way For Women To Dominate Pop

How The Spice Girls’ Legacy Of ‘Girl Power’ Paved The Way For Women To Dominate Pop

02.27.17 2 weeks ago 2 Comments
How Keeping Austin Weird Turned Into A Widespread Phenomenon

How Keeping Austin Weird Turned Into A Widespread Phenomenon

02.15.17 4 weeks ago 12 Comments
How Kevin Gates Went From Underground To Platinum In A Year And Changed The Game In The Process

How Kevin Gates Went From Underground To Platinum In A Year And Changed The Game In The Process

02.02.17 1 month ago 6 Comments
Look For The Star: How Starter Jackets Became The Iconic Clothing Of The Early ’90s

Look For The Star: How Starter Jackets Became The Iconic Clothing Of The Early ’90s

01.31.17 1 month ago 10 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP