We are less than two weeks away from receiving Vince Staples highly anticipated sophomore album Big Fish Theory. With time dwindling, the Long Beach rapper has been making the promotional rounds and today, he hosted an ask me anything session on Reddit. Going in, you had to expect that Vince’s signature, deadpan sense of humor would come out in his responses, and let me tell you, he didn’t disappoint.

When asked if he plans on branching out into the world of acting, he replied, “I’m the new Tom Cruise ask about me.” One user wanted to know what his favorite song is, and the answer, quite surprisingly turned out to be “Girls Just Wanna Have Fun” by Cyndi Lauper. He might be laying it on a bit thick by calling the ’80s pop classic his favorite, but then again, with Vince you can never really tell.

A couple of different Redditors wanted to know if he would rather fight, “100 fish sized Lil Yatchys on land or one Lil Yatchy sized fish in the water?” and “Would you rather squabble up with 100 duck-sized XXXtentacions, or 1 horse-sized Rob Stone?” to both questions, Vince answered by calling the questioner a weirdo.

Along the way, he shouted out one of his biggest corporate supporters Sprite, his Mom for being his biggest inspiration, while also naming his favorite romantic comedy. “500 Days of Summer,’ because, ‘I like watching white people struggle through life.”

You can check out his entire Reddit AMA here.