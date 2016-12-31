Watch Dave East Make His Big Acting Debut On ‘Being Mary Jane’

YouTube

2016 was a fantastic year for Dave East. The Harlem rapper became a dad, released his critically-acclaimed mixtape, Kairi Chanel, made the XXL Freshman Class and signed a record deal with Def Jam. Pretty great accomplishments, but it’s only just the beginning because 2017’s already looking litty for the 28-year-old spitter.

After Gabrielle Union revealed she was a huge fan of his music during an interview with DJ Whoo Kid earlier this month, Dave East will be appearing on Union’s hit BET show, Being Mary Jane. Nas’ protege will be playing himself as Union’s character, Mary Jane Paul, interviews him on her new talk show gig at “Great Day USA” in New York City. I guess now would be the perfect time to spoil the show and say Mary Jane leaves “TalkBack” behind in Atlanta and moves to NYC in the new season premiering next month.

Anyway, East will also get to perform “KD” from his 2015 Hate Me Now Tape on the show where he also talks growing his deflated hoop dreams, telling Union’s character, “From 18 to 21, I couldn’t really be coached or talked to. I had a hot a temper.”

Take a sneak peak below. Being Mary Jane returns to BET January 10, 2017.