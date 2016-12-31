How Tupac Is Growing Roses From Concrete

Watch Dave East Make His Big Acting Debut On ‘Being Mary Jane’

12.31.16 2 hours ago

YouTube

2016 was a fantastic year for Dave East. The Harlem rapper became a dad, released his critically-acclaimed mixtape, Kairi Chanel, made the XXL Freshman Class and signed a record deal with Def Jam. Pretty great accomplishments, but it’s only just the beginning because 2017’s already looking litty for the 28-year-old spitter.

After Gabrielle Union revealed she was a huge fan of his music during an interview with DJ Whoo Kid earlier this month, Dave East will be appearing on Union’s hit BET show, Being Mary Jane. Nas’ protege will be playing himself as Union’s character, Mary Jane Paul, interviews him on her new talk show gig at “Great Day USA” in New York City. I guess now would be the perfect time to spoil the show and say Mary Jane leaves “TalkBack” behind in Atlanta and moves to NYC in the new season premiering next month.

Anyway, East will also get to perform “KD” from his 2015 Hate Me Now Tape on the show where he also talks growing his deflated hoop dreams, telling Union’s character, “From 18 to 21, I couldn’t really be coached or talked to. I had a hot a temper.”

Take a sneak peak below. Being Mary Jane returns to BET January 10, 2017.

TAGSBEING MARY JANEDave EastGABRIELLE UNION

Around The Web

From Ray Charles To Jimi Hendrix: How Seattle Helped Create R&B And Rock And Roll

From Ray Charles To Jimi Hendrix: How Seattle Helped Create R&B And Rock And Roll

12.29.16 2 days ago 6 Comments
‘Stop Crying And Fight Your Father’: ‘Seinfeld’ Writers Tell How Festivus Came To Be

‘Stop Crying And Fight Your Father’: ‘Seinfeld’ Writers Tell How Festivus Came To Be

and 12.23.16 1 week ago 11 Comments
The Lasting Impact Of Adidas Tearaway Pants On Hip-Hop And A Hoops Generation

The Lasting Impact Of Adidas Tearaway Pants On Hip-Hop And A Hoops Generation

12.08.16 3 weeks ago 2 Comments
Understanding The History And The Motivations Behind The Standing Rock Protests

Understanding The History And The Motivations Behind The Standing Rock Protests

12.02.16 4 weeks ago 5 Comments
How Do We Combat The Intensifying War On Science?

How Do We Combat The Intensifying War On Science?

and 11.30.16 1 month ago 27 Comments
Exploring The Intersection Of Hip-Hop And Social Justice

Exploring The Intersection Of Hip-Hop And Social Justice

and 11.30.16 1 month ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP