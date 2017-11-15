XXXtentacion Released Full Video Of His Alleged Fight With Migos’ Entourage

11.15.17 1 hour ago

It looks like whatever happened between the Migos and former(?) rapper XXXtentacion just won’t go away. XXXtentacion first brought the incident to public light Monday, alleging that the Migos jumped him and that he was going to take the high road and “take it like a man” — which was followed by a full night of videos justifying the marks on his face, threatening the Migos, and bringing Offset’s fiance Cardi B into it with an odd Instagram post about “Bodak Yellow” being his favorite shower tune.

Yesterday, footage dropped which showed a member of the Migos’ entourage on top of XXXtentacion, which answered about as many questions about what happened as random footage of “Liftoff” — as XXX is calling Takeoff – walking up steps while people yelled at him.

Determined to have the whole world know he was jumped, XXX somehow retrieved security footage of the incident, which was posted this morning. The footage seems to corroborate his initial story that the Migos’ entourage walked up to him and jumped him for past disparaging comments about Offset. He then posted a picture of what appears to be two members of the Migos crew, one with a swollen eye and another with what he deemed “bald spots,” apparently taking credit for the damage.

Perhaps XXX gained some overnight clarity on who his real enemy is, as he apologized to Takeoff in an Instagram post “from the bottom of his heart,” telling him he was “caught in the crossfire of [his] bloodline,” and offered him “blessings.” Who knows if that comment was before or after he “banned” them from Broward County.

Instagram

Around The Web

TAGSMigosXXXTentacion

The RX

Gang Of Youths Is 2017’s Best Band That You Haven’t Heard Of Yet

Gang Of Youths Is 2017’s Best Band That You Haven’t Heard Of Yet

11.01.17 2 weeks ago 2 Comments
Big KRIT Rewrites His Legacy On A Comeback Double Album, ‘4eva Is A Mighty Long Time’

Big KRIT Rewrites His Legacy On A Comeback Double Album, ‘4eva Is A Mighty Long Time’

10.31.17 2 weeks ago 6 Comments
Lee Ann Womack’s ‘The Lonely, The Lonesome & The Gone’ Is A Country Legend At Her Finest

Lee Ann Womack’s ‘The Lonely, The Lonesome & The Gone’ Is A Country Legend At Her Finest

10.30.17 2 weeks ago
St. Vincent’s ‘Masseduction’ Is A Trauma-Pop Triumph

St. Vincent’s ‘Masseduction’ Is A Trauma-Pop Triumph

10.18.17 4 weeks ago 5 Comments
DVSN Are Rekindling R&B’s Love Affair With Melody With ‘The Morning After’

DVSN Are Rekindling R&B’s Love Affair With Melody With ‘The Morning After’

10.18.17 4 weeks ago 3 Comments
Carly Pearce’s ‘Every Little Thing’ Is The Most Exciting Country Debut Of 2017

Carly Pearce’s ‘Every Little Thing’ Is The Most Exciting Country Debut Of 2017

10.11.17 1 month ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP