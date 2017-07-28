YG Is Back With Two New Bangers ‘YNS’ And ‘F*ck It Up’

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

YG is set to embark on the second leg of the DAMN. tour with Kendrick Lamar next month, and you didn’t think he’d do so without some new music, did you? Of course not, and YG gave fans some new material before he criss crosses the country — and some of Canada — when he dropped a two-pack of bangers without warning on Thursday in “F*ck It Up” and “YNS.”

“YNS” features guest appearances from scorching Atlanta prospect YFN Lucci and the always controversial Blac Youngsta and came with a fiery video, complete with an intense confrontation with a police officer at the beginning to set the tone. From there the visual is in black and white, with more confrontation with the police throughout, keeping up the same fierce attitude towards law enforcement established on his stellar 2016 album Still Brazy.

On “F*ck It Up” YG displays the other half of his coin, with another bouncy anthem sure to spawn a Bet Uncut-ready video whenever he decides to hit the strip club or throw another house party in Miami by the water. It’s that duality that makes YG so fascinating and such a fun listen and it’s all on full display with the two new tracks, just in time for him to tear some arenas down with his emphatic live show.