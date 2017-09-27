Getty Image

It looks like the LAPD has made an arrest after Young Dolph was shot in Hollywood yesterday, after clarifying that Memphis rapper Yo Gotti is not currently a person of interest in the case. According to local news station KTLA, Corey McClendon was arrested near Highland Avenue and Hollywood Boulevard shortly after the Tuesday afternoon attack and has been booked on suspicion of attempted murder, per LAPD spokeswoman, Detective Megan Aguilar.

It’s currently unclear as whether McClendon was the shooter or one of the three assailants who knocked Dolph to the ground before the shooting started. Detective Aguilar related that the three men approached Dolph outside of the Loews Hotel off the corner of Hollywood Ave. and Highland Blvd., provoking “an argument, which escalated to a physical fight. At one point, Young Dolph was knocked to the ground. And then one of the suspects pulled out a handgun and began shooting at him.”

Dolph is currently in critical but stable condition and is expected to recover. He previously escaped another dangerous attempt on his life in February of this year, when attackers fired over 100 shots at his bulletproof SUV. While he dodged the proverbial and literal bullet in that case, this time he wasn’t so fortunate. Hopefully, he recovers and is able to return to making headlines for his music, not his violent altercations.