Young M.A. still doesn’t have a debut album out, but that doesn’t mean that the New York rapper who caught our ears with “OOOUUU” hasn’t been working since her hit single took over. In an interview with Power 106’s L.A. Leakers, M.A. revealed that she has two EPs of new material coming before her debut drops.

“The music is definitely in effect. I know a lot of people, a lot of my supporters been waiting and it’s been a minute,” she said. “I even feel weird not having nothing out. Definitely been working. So this month I will be dropping an EP, at the end of March. So we definitely gonna have a lot of new music that nobody ever heard before.”

One of the two EPs will be called Her Story, a shortened version of her upcoming album title Her Story In The Making.

Young M.A. also reveals that she wanted to get into rap music, starting at around the age of 10 or 11. The rapper said that another New York bully rapper was the “spark” that pushed her to make music.

“50 was hot, but I don’t know why out of everybody it was him,” she said. “But I don’t know, maybe it was my calling from God. But 50 Cent was the one that made me want to do this.”

Check out the whole interview up top to check in on how M.A. is dealing with her sudden fame.