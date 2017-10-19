Are Young Thug And Future Releasing A Collaborative Project Tonight?

10.19.17 6 mins ago

Getty Image

If you enjoyed Young Thug and Future’s previous collab tracks, there may be a lot more where that comes from. Rumors are percolating on social media that Young Thug and Future are set to release a collaborative project tonight. How do we reach this hypothesis? For one, Hits Daily Double made a post today noting that industry insiders were “abuzz” about a surprise release this week. Curiously, the report didn’t mention the terms artist, group, or band when discussing the release, leaving it open to even more speculation than usual.

Along with that article, there’s some idle chatter on Twitter about a release (or two):

