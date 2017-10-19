Are Young Thug And Future Releasing A Collaborative Project Tonight?

Getty Image

If you enjoyed Young Thug and Future’s previous collab tracks, there may be a lot more where that comes from. Rumors are percolating on social media that Young Thug and Future are set to release a collaborative project tonight. How do we reach this hypothesis? For one, Hits Daily Double made a post today noting that industry insiders were “abuzz” about a surprise release this week. Curiously, the report didn’t mention the terms artist, group, or band when discussing the release, leaving it open to even more speculation than usual.

Along with that article, there’s some idle chatter on Twitter about a release (or two):

A lot of fire dropping tomorrow.. — Semtex (@DJSemtex) October 19, 2017

A lil birdie told me two of Atlanta's biggest artists are dropping a collaborative project Thursday night 😏 — Ponte (@dcponte) October 18, 2017

Nah they really dropping before Travis and Quavo smh I’m happy for what’s coming but at the same time wtf — Stephen Dacres (@SRDtv) October 18, 2017