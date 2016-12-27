Oft-shot Atlanta rapper Yung Mazi shot in the chest at 4 a.m. in a Waffle House https://t.co/i1Vx2UG3wM pic.twitter.com/O7TnwEjLqE — CBS News (@CBSNews) December 27, 2016

Atlanta rapper Yung Mazi was shot at a local Waffle House in the early hours of Tuesday morning. Suspects in the shooting are still at large according to a report by CBS News.

Mazi and friends entered a Waffle House location, still decorated for the holidays, on Piedmont Road in Atlanta around 3am to order breakfast when the incident took place. The alleged shooter was already inside the restaurant with friends before Mazi entered. After the shooting, Mazi allegedly suffered at least one gunshot to the chest but his friends were able to transport him to an area hospital.

The 100it Gang member is expected to survive the shooting and later tweeted the message “God made me bulletproof.” But, his words should not be taken literally as he admitted to police that he has been shot at least 10 different times, including being shot in the head in one incident.

God made me bulletproof 🙏🙏 — Yung Mazi (@yungmazibwa) December 27, 2016

Mazi recently discussed his numerous shootings in a June interview with DJ Smallz, where he attributed the attacks on him to the fact that he’s attractive and “might walk around with a quarter-million dollars worth of jewelry” on at any time.

The Kevin Gates affiliate released his latest mixtape, Free My Bruddas 2, less than a week ago and had another previous project titled Physical Therapy, a reference to his recovery process from another shooting.