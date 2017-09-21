Doctors Reveal That Former Patriots Tight End Aaron Hernandez Had Severe CTE

#New England Patriots
09.21.17 2 hours ago 3 Comments

Getty Image

Former New England Patriots tight end and convicted murderer Aaron Hernandez had severe CTE, a brain injury that has been connected to playing football and is often found in its former players after their early deaths.

CTE stands for chronic traumatic encephalopathy, a degenerative disease that is caused by repeated blows to the head that cause brain trauma. The NFL and other football governing bodies have tried hard not to link the disease directly to football, but a number of high-profile former players have been diagnosed with CTE after their death, many of which come through some form of suicide.

CTE can only be diagnosed posthumously, but studies have shown that football players have a high propensity to have the disease when they are studied. A recent study found signs of CTE in the brains of 110 of 111 studied. Hernandez killed himself in his prison cell in April, less than a fortnight after he was found not guilty in a 2012 double murder trial. He had already been found guilty of the 2013 murder of Odin Lloyd and was serving a sentence of life in prison.

Around The Web

TOPICS#New England Patriots
TAGSAaron HernandezCTENew England Patriots

What Unites Us

These Climbers Cross Cultural Lines To Make Friendships Atop Mountains

These Climbers Cross Cultural Lines To Make Friendships Atop Mountains

09.19.17 2 days ago
The Undeniable Power And Bold Feminism Of ‘My Favorite Murder’

The Undeniable Power And Bold Feminism Of ‘My Favorite Murder’

09.15.17 6 days ago 11 Comments
Activist Rocker Billy Bragg Believes Cynicism Is Our Greatest Enemy

Activist Rocker Billy Bragg Believes Cynicism Is Our Greatest Enemy

09.12.17 1 week ago
It’s Time To Kill The ‘Apathetic Young Voter’ Myth Once And For All

It’s Time To Kill The ‘Apathetic Young Voter’ Myth Once And For All

09.07.17 2 weeks ago 17 Comments
‘Glow’ Star Britney Young On Body Positivity And The Unifying Force Of Diverse Voices

‘Glow’ Star Britney Young On Body Positivity And The Unifying Force Of Diverse Voices

09.05.17 2 weeks ago 6 Comments
What It’s Like To Be A Houstonian, Watching Hurricane Harvey From Afar

What It’s Like To Be A Houstonian, Watching Hurricane Harvey From Afar

08.31.17 3 weeks ago 3 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP