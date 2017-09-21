Getty Image

Former New England Patriots tight end and convicted murderer Aaron Hernandez had severe CTE, a brain injury that has been connected to playing football and is often found in its former players after their early deaths.

CTE stands for chronic traumatic encephalopathy, a degenerative disease that is caused by repeated blows to the head that cause brain trauma. The NFL and other football governing bodies have tried hard not to link the disease directly to football, but a number of high-profile former players have been diagnosed with CTE after their death, many of which come through some form of suicide.

CTE can only be diagnosed posthumously, but studies have shown that football players have a high propensity to have the disease when they are studied. A recent study found signs of CTE in the brains of 110 of 111 studied. Hernandez killed himself in his prison cell in April, less than a fortnight after he was found not guilty in a 2012 double murder trial. He had already been found guilty of the 2013 murder of Odin Lloyd and was serving a sentence of life in prison.