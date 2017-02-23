Aaron Hernandez, a convicted murderer and former shining example of The Patriot Way, is about to go on trial for two more murders. He is already serving life without parole for the 2013 murder of Odin Lloyd and is now standing accused of killing Daniel de Abreu and Safiro Furtado in 2012.
It’s possible that once this trial begins — opening statements are scheduled for March 1 — attorneys for Hernandez will rely on the former tight end’s marijuana use as their defense of the two alleged murders.
The Boston Herald says Hernandez could use the “weed made me do it” defense.
Buried in a list of potential witnesses are two “unknown” experts who the former tight end’s attorneys may call. One expert may “discuss marijuana use in the NFL.” Another could address “the medical and psychological impacts for individuals who ingest marijuana” and whether there is any correlation between pot use and violence.
Together, those experts could be used in a Hail Mary maneuver to try to erase the mental state needed to convict Hernandez of two counts of first-degree murder.
