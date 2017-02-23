Getty Image

Aaron Hernandez, a convicted murderer and former shining example of The Patriot Way, is about to go on trial for two more murders. He is already serving life without parole for the 2013 murder of Odin Lloyd and is now standing accused of killing Daniel de Abreu and Safiro Furtado in 2012.

It’s possible that once this trial begins — opening statements are scheduled for March 1 — attorneys for Hernandez will rely on the former tight end’s marijuana use as their defense of the two alleged murders.

The Boston Herald says Hernandez could use the “weed made me do it” defense.