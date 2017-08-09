Aaron Rodgers Has Some Theories About What’s Happening On ‘Game Of Thrones’

Just like the rest of the Internet, Aaron Rodgers is a big Game of Thrones fan. The Green Bay Packers quarterback is getting ready for another season in the NFL, but that doesn’t mean Sundays this fall won’t be Thrones Sundays for him. He just might be watching it a bit later

Rodgers talked to The Ringer about the most important piece of art in our time and boy, did he have some things to say.

His big theory: that Jon Snow, Tyrion Lannister, and Daenerys are all siblings.

