Aaron Rodgers Was Carted To The Locker Room After Suffering A Right Shoulder Injury

10.15.17 42 mins ago

NFL on CBS

If Aaron Rodgers isn’t the best player in the NFL, the Green Bay Packers quarterback is certainly on the (very) short list. Because of the position he plays and his immense talent, the Packers can ill afford to be without their centerpiece for very long but, early in the team’s Week 6 game against the Minnesota Vikings, Rodgers was forced off the field as a result of what appears to be a shoulder injury.

Vikings linebacker Anthony Barr delivered the hit that injured Rodgers and, while he certainly did not lay off the All-Pro quarterback in the way that the NFL would like, FOX rules analyst Mike Pereira deemed the play to be legal because Rodgers was on the move.

