What a season for Aaron Rodgers. After the Packers got off to a slow start, we jumped the gun by a few weeks and claimed Rodgers was “back” from his struggles when the Packers were at 4-3. Three weeks later, they were sitting at 4-6, on the edge of falling out of the playoff race. Sure, the issues in Green Bay stemmed more from the ragged pass defense and nonexistent run game, but still — it was grim. Rodgers, however, publicly said, “I feel like we can run the table,” which earned scoffs at the time, but lo it has come to pass.

The Packers finished the 2016 season on a six-game winning streak, capped off with a primetime victory over the Detroit Lions to once again win the NFC North. The Lions ended their year on a three-game losing streak, and now have to travel to Seattle if they want to keep their season alive past Wild Card weekend. The Packers’ defense is now as injured as it’s ever been in the secondary, but even with castoffs manning the outside, the Lions couldn’t keep pace with Rodgers at his best.

You could feel the pressure the Lions were under to keep pace with the Green Bay offense every time they had the ball, and it resulted in Matthew Stafford forcing a lot of throws to score quickly, like the decisive interception late in the game, which Stafford forced to Golden Tate at the goal line when Micah Hyde was draped all over him. Hyde played well in the game, but he’ll likely be picked on by opposing quarterbacks in the postseason.