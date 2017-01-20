Aaron Rodgers Explained The Miraculous Play He Made Up In The Huddle Against Dallas

01.20.17 1 hour ago

USA TODAY Sports

Prepare to be disappointed if you were expecting to hear Aaron Rodgers describe that play he allegedly drew up against the Dallas Cowboys last Sunday in great detail. After the game, teammates exclaimed that it was a backyard play that led to Rodgers rolling left and hitting Jared Cook for 35 yards to set up Mason Crosby’s winning field goal.

Rodgers finally explained what he said in the huddle, and he didn’t exactly design something with sticks and rocks in the dirt. Here’s Rodgers on the Dan Le Batard Show:

“I said everybody kind of run over to the left, and get open — not exactly in those words, but that was basically the gist of it,” Rodgers said on the show.

“What ended up being the play was not something we talked about, but it was something that I thought about at various times throughout the season or throughout the week even. But it’s hard to kind of put a name necessarily on a play where we have a roll-out with a clear-out and everybody else kind of running to the left. Didn’t exactly have a name for that. But in situations like that [coach] Mike [McCarthy] will allow me to pick a play out of a selection of plays we have.”

